Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his admiration and happiness for the fifth consecutive Olympic gold achieved by Mijaín López, Greco-Roman wrestling champion.

Diaz-Canel said: “I’m not exaggerating when I say that #Mijaín Es Cuba: the people of African and European roots who do not give up, who do not sell out, who believe in themselves and their lineage. The most important thing about the Olympics, without Cuban chauvinism. It is a unique feat. What admiration! How happy I am!” wrote the Cuban president on his X account.

In another of the various posts published by the President, he said: “His five Olympic golds are the best tribute to Cuban sport and to the upcoming 98th birthday of the creator of that work and its greatest inspiration: #FidelPorSiempe. Thank you Mijaín, for your loyalty, your talent, your dedication. Thank you for the gold of your heart as a Cuban warrior.”

After the victory of the fighter from Pinar del Río over the Cuban nationalized Chilean, Yasmani Acosta, Díaz-Canel had a telephone conversation with Mijaín’s mother, whose words, according to another post by the president, exuded enormous emotion and healthy pride in the champion’s lineage.

On the same social network, other authorities joined in the celebration for the gold medal won on Tuesday afternoon by this glory of sport.

“Congratulations, Mijaín, for your Olympic feat: your fifth victory in this competition has been an immense joy for Cuba and a true pride for your people,” declared Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State.

Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, described the wrestler as “a world legend.”

“You are no longer just a legend of Cuba, but of the world. Thanks for everything to you and your coach! You have once again shaken the planet. Congratulations!,” said the party leader.

The account of the Communist Party of Cuba highlighted the results obtained by López in his career and valued his trajectory as synonymous with passion, commitment and hope. Mijaín López writes a new page in the history of sport; The Cuban flag at the top of the podium, a dream come true for millions; his fifth Olympic title not only symbolizes gold, but also the passion, commitment and hope of all Cuba. Thank you for inspiring us, wrote the PCC.

After defeating the Chilean competitor, also Cuban Yasmani Acosta, the Greco-Roman Mijaín López became a five-time Olympic champion and won the 130-kilogram crown.

At the end of the long-awaited fight, López received personal congratulations from Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, who also enjoyed the event and the feat achieved by the Cuban.