Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent a wreath for Andrés Erasmo Ares Rojas, who died Wednesday and was rector of the University of Pinar del Río Hermanos Saíz Montes de Oca from 2004 to 2014.

Authorities of the Party and the Government of the western province, a representation of the university community and the people of Pinar del Rio, accompanied his relatives in the last farewell to the renowned educator.

Also present at the burial were colleagues from his studies and work who mourned the physical departure of the outstanding teacher. Ares Rojas was currently the head of the Export Department of the Ministry of Higher Education of the Republic of Cuba.

Ares Rojas, who was very attached to his roots, always maintained a close link with the house of higher studies of the westernmost territory.

In 1981 he began his studies at the university in 1981 in the career of Forestry Engineering; and after his graduation he served as professor, director of teaching unit, dean, vice-rector and rector