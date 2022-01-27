Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero on Thursday are touring the western Pinar del Rio province in a practice already common among the island’s top leaders.

The president wrote on his Twitter account that he, along with the Council of Ministers, will carry out a government visit to that territory in “another opportunity to talk with our people, and visit communities, workplaces, and universities.”

According to the Presidency of the Republic, this is the third government visit carried out by the Council of Ministers to Pinar del Rio, as similar tours occurred in 2018 and 2019.

The objective is to verify in contact with neighbors and in workplaces, education centers and other entities, the situation of the territory, the fulfillment of the proposals emanating from previous visits, the progress, challenges and difficulties.

In recent days, the President visited the central provinces of Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara and Cienfuegos, where he insisted on the concept of “creative resistance.”