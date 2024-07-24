Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez recalled the birth of the liberator Simón Bolívar on the occasion of the 241st anniversary of his birth.

His thought inspires Latin American and Caribbean unity, our struggles against imperialist pretensions and guides the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution in Venezuela, wrote the top representative of the island’s diplomacy on the social network X.

The Venezuelan military man, strategist, statesman and politician Simón Bolívar (Caracas, 1783 – Santa Marta, 1830) is known in the Americas as The Liberator for his actions as an independence leader against the Spanish metropolis, liberating the capitals of Venezuela, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador and Colombia.

He stood out among his contemporaries for his talents, intelligence, will and renunciation, qualities that he put entirely at the service of a great and noble enterprise: that of liberating and organizing many nations for civilian life.

His mortal remains rest in the National Pantheon of Venezuela.