Havana, Cuba.- Cuba sows opportunities for intelligence, Jose Ramon Saborido, Minister of Higher Education, said at the University 2022 Congress.

In his opening speech at the Forum of Higher Education Ministers and Authorities, which is being held as part of the program of the Cuban academic event, the minister highlighted the decisive role of higher education in the system of science, technology and innovation, which has been evident in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saborido added before delegates and university leaders from Africa, Europe, Asia and America, that Cuban universities have increased the penetration of communication networks favoring new learning environments and have not stopped the research work that has materialized with vaccines against the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus.

He pointed out that, although it was necessary to transform university processes to preserve the health of professors and students, learning opportunities were not compromised, which was evident in this year’s growth in enrollment at universities.

He highlighted the strengthening of the networks of schools and the advances in the elimination of obstacles to the introduction of research results, in which governance based on science and innovation is very important.

Saborido acknowledged the need to strengthen the relationship between academy and the productive sectors, highlighting as positive examples of what can be achieved the role of municipal university centers in promoting local development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. According to him, some of the challenges of higher education in Cuba are the increase in research aimed at development and innovation, the contribution to the digital transformation of society and integration with universities in other regions.