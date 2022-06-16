Havana, Cuba.- The inclusion and the experience of good practices are issues to analyze by the delegates to the 2nd International Congress on Science and Education, which enters its penultimate day in Cuba this Thursday.

Other issues include education for environmental care, health and gender equality, in addition to quality evaluation, e-books and robotics.

Under the slogan “Researching and innovating: 2030 agenda,” the conclave focuses its working sessions on the scientific-pedagogical exchange on topics that are priority lines of research for Cuba and the world.

According to Silvia Navarro, president of the organizing committee, the event seeks to consolidate strategic alliances for the training of professionals from Cuba and the region.

The school is, Navarro said, the healthy and safe place for useful learning that will serve for a lifetime, and there, everything should take place in a positive, favorable and stimulating emotional atmosphere.