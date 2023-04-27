Havana, Cuba.- Capitular records of the Havana City Council and Cuban film posters aspire today to be declared a Documentary Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). As published on Twitter by Yahima Esquivel, ambassador and permanent representative of Cuba before that body, the Executive Council of UNESCO must […]

As published on Twitter by Yahima Esquivel, ambassador and permanent representative of Cuba before that body, the Executive Council of UNESCO must rule on this registration in the coming days.

Regarding the Chapter Acts of the Havana City Council, the collection has 273 books from 1550 to 1898, the tweet specified. The tweet also shows among the emblematic Cuban film posters aspiring for endorsement those of the films Vampiros en La Habana, Fresa y Chocolate, Clandestinos and Lucía.

UNESCO facilitates the preservation of the world’s documentary heritage, including manuscripts, engravings and rare books that make up the cultural heritage. It also guarantees its accessibility and seeks to make the general public aware of its relevance to safeguard it against decadence or indifference.