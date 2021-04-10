Havana, Cuba.- The National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba mourned on Friday the death of renowned actor Frank Gonzalez, who died at 74.

He was considered one of the most prolific performers on the island. On Twitter, the institution highlighted the career of the ‘man of a thousand voices’ who gave life to unforgettable characters successfully taken to the cinema, radio, and national television.

¨From UNEAC, we regret the passing of renowned Cuban actor Frank Gonzalez. His versatility will always be remembered in the many characters he played, mainly in Elpidio Valdés. Our condolences to family and friends. Hasta la vista, compay!

During his career at the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television, Gonzalez excelled in his role as a character actor and ventured into theater and voice acting, in which he perfected a distinctive style, praised by colleagues and audiences alike.

Among his many distinctions are the Cuban Radio Microphone, the Distinction for National Culture, awarded by the Council of State of the Republic of Cuba, and the National Television Award in 2019.