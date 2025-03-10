Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated Cuban women on Saturday on the occasion of the commemoration of International Women’s Day.

Through a message on X, the head of state highlighted their legacy in the history of the Caribbean country, in addition to the skills they display in society.

“Women in Revolution, who made history by jumping over atavisms, prejudices and limitations of a patriarchal culture, to reach the place they occupy in our society,” he commented.

“Thank you for the tenderness, the strength, the perseverance and the example. We owe you more,” he said on the platform.

International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world to raise awareness about the need and importance of respecting women’s rights and empowering them in all environments.

Previously known as International Working Women’s Day, every March 8th commemorates the struggle of women for their participation in society and their full development as people, on an equal footing with men.