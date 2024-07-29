Share

Havana, Cuba.- On the last day of his stay in Vietnam, Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, discussed in depth the effects of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States Government against Cuba for more than 60 years and its consequences for the people.

According to information published on the Parliament website, in a meeting with solidarity organizations, members of the state mission and young Cuban students, Lazo Hernández recalled that in April 1960 a US Undersecretary of State advised removing popular support for the nascent Cuban Revolution and doing so through the only feasible means: causing as much economic damage as possible to cause hardship to the population.

The purpose has always been to eliminate socialism in Cuba, he stressed.

Jorge Luis Broche, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the PCC and head of its Economic-Productive Department, explained to the attendees aspects of the current situation on the Island and the main challenges of the socioeconomic development plan for 2030.

He pointed out that a set of external forces weigh on the Cuban reality, generating difficulties that slow down the progress of the economy and reiterated that it is precisely the ironclad and reinforced US blockade that is the main obstacle.

They seek economic asphyxiation by all means and to facilitate this they also promote media intoxication through a hostile campaign against the main decisions of the Cuban government for the benefit of the people, he said, adding that this is aggravated by the inclusion of Cuba in the spurious list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism.

Broche said that, despite these difficult circumstances, “we are not sitting on our hands; we fight creatively not only to resist, but also to reverse this situation,” and listed the four priorities defined by the country to move forward.

In this endeavour, he stressed, Vietnam is a strategic partner for Cuba with whom we want to share the valuable lessons learned over the past few years.

A representative of the Veterans Association of the strategic Truong Son-Ho Chi Minh route awarded Lazo Hernández and Broche Lorenzo the Commemorative Stamp of said organisation, while the Association of Vietnamese Graduates in Cuba expressed full confidence that once again the island will overcome the challenges ahead.

For his part, the president of the Union of Friendship Associations of Vietnam (VUFO) expressed infinite gratitude to the high-level Cuban delegation that, headed by the head of the Cuban Parliament, participated in the funeral of the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong.