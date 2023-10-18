Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s José Martí International Institute of Journalism this Tuesday celebrated the 40th anniversary of its foundation.

At the commemorative event, the president of the Institute, Ariel Terrero, highlighted the capacity of its workers to expand and diversify courses, communication platforms and commercial services after the pause imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that this spirit of transformation and experimentation has provided the study center with results that define the directions of work and improvement for the coming years.

He announced that the Institute will incorporate important lines such as political communication, artificial intelligence and the press model experiment in the study program next year.

The José Martí International Institute of Journalism was founded in Havana on October 17, 1983 by the Union of Journalists of Cuba. It aims at contributing to the professional improvement of Cuban and Latin American journalists, through interdisciplinary academic updating programs, the exchange of experiences and the debate of the main topics and concerns in the journalistic sector and society.