Havana, Cuba.- The Union of Young Communists (UJC) and the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education, and Recreation (INDER) held for a large campout last night to celebrate International Youth Day and the 99th anniversary of the birth of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro.

According to information published in national media, more than 10,000 people enjoyed musical groups, fairs, and attractions for families to enjoy during the evening tribute to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, which began Tuesday afternoon.

The UJC, the main coordinator in charge of organizing the encampment, had the support of the Party and the capital’s government to guarantee the necessary resources to carry out this festive activity, included in the program honoring Fidel’s centennial, to be celebrated next year.

The public enjoyed sports exhibitions, parachute jumps, horseback riding skills demonstrations, and dance music with performances by various groups.