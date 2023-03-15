Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel presided over the awards ceremony for outstanding journalists in the country, on the occasion of National Press Day. In a ceremony held at the José Martí National Library in Havana, five journalists received the José Martí 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cuban president, the highest individual recognition granted […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel presided over the awards ceremony for outstanding journalists in the country, on the occasion of National Press Day.

In a ceremony held at the José Martí National Library in Havana, five journalists received the José Martí 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Cuban president, the highest individual recognition granted by the Union of Cuban Journalists to its members for their exceptional contribution to revolutionary journalism.

Meanwhile, six others were recognized with the annual Juan Gualberto Gómez 2022 Award, instituted in 1989 to commend the work of outstanding professionals in the radio, television, film, and graphic fields; and mentions of this award were given to a similar number of journalists, mostly young.

At the ceremony, President Díaz-Canel awarded the Medal of Friendship to the director of the pan-Arab satellite news network Al Mayadeen, Ghassan Ben Jeddou.

This is an award granted by the Council of State proposed by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples to foreigners with a history of solidarity with Cuba and unconditional attachment to the defense of the Revolution.

The ceremony was attended by other leaders of the PCC, the Government, as well as participants in Patria International Colloquium, which concluded the day before in the capital’s Casa de las Americas