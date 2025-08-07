Share

Havana, Cuba.- Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of Cuba, on Wednesday commemorated the atomic bombing carried out on August 6, 1945, against the Japanese city of Hiroshima, during World War II, by order of the United States government.

Eighty years have passed since the dropping of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima; three days later, the United States repeated the tragedy in Nagasaki, the head of government declared on the social network X.

The Cuban Prime Minister warned that as long as imperialism maintains its policy of war and domination, the world will always be threatened.

Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, condemned the attack on Hiroshima in his profile on X, and stated that today, Yankee imperialism proclaims peace through force, supports Israel’s genocide in Palestine, and increases xenophobia.

Also on X, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs commemorated the dropping of the atomic bomb, which it described as one of humanity’s most atrocious crimes.

The international community must prevent such events from happening again and promote peace as the only solution to conflicts, the Foreign Ministry added.

“Little Boy,” the name given to the bomb that turned the center of Hiroshima into a nuclear wasteland, weighed 4,400 kilograms (kg), measured three meters in length, and carried 64 kg of enriched uranium-235, capable of releasing an energy equivalent to 15 kilotons.

The first atomic bomb targeted a populated area was dropped by the United States on Hiroshima on August 6, and the second targeted Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.

Between 60,000 and 80,000 people, mostly civilians, died instantly. This figure rose to 140,000 by the end of 1945, due to burns and illnesses caused by radiation exposure, which claimed hundreds more lives in subsequent years.

This year, bells rang in Peace Memorial Park, and sirens sounded throughout the city; Inside homes and offices, as is customary, residents and workers observed a minute of silence for the victims.