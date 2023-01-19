Madrid, Spain.- The Cuban Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García, presented today the novelties of the Cuba Única tourist offer in the 2023 edition of the Madrid International Tourism Fair. The Antillean minister stressed on Twitter that the specialized European event constitutes a global reference experience for professionals in the sector. Likewise, García remarked that […]

The Antillean minister stressed on Twitter that the specialized European event constitutes a global reference experience for professionals in the sector.

Likewise, García remarked that the event is also an opportunity to learn about the latest global trends in the sector.

The Cuba Única campaign highlights the differences between the country and the rest of the Caribbean destinations, and is aimed at the main international markets.

The Antillean nation is peculiar for its friendly, attentive, hospitable, happy, proud people, and unique for its tourist offer that includes environments and places, beaches, gastronomy, culture, nature, heritage, history and security, emphasizes the communication strategy.

The Madrid International Tourism Fair is the global meeting point for tourism professionals and the leading event for the receptive and issuing markets of this market in Latin America.