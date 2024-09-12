Cuba is present at the International Forum of United Cultures

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban delegation headed by the head of culture, Alpidio Alonso, participates today in the 10th International Forum of United Cultures in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.

Under the motto “Culture of the 21st century: sovereignty or globalism?”, the forum is attended by more than 1 500 participants from various countries.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, the event has been designed to openly discuss issues of common interest to all cultures, including the danger of unifying original cultures, current formats of international cooperation, the role of traditions in strengthening the level of trust in society, and the ethics of the use of modern technologies in culture.

Invited by his Russian counterpart Olga Liubimova, Alonso will speak at the meeting of the heads of Culture and heads of foreign delegations, on the Perspectives of International Cultural Cooperation, which will be held this Friday.

Upon arrival in Saint Petersburg, the Cuban delegation toured the historic halls of the Winter Palace, the private apartments of the tsars, and the art rooms of the Hermitage complex.