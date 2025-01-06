Share

Colombo, Sri Lanka.- The Association of Sri Lankan Graduates in Cuba today expressed its confidence in the Cuban people’s capacity to overcome the current adversities and signified its strength in defending its dignity and values in difficult periods.

In a statement congratulating the 66th anniversary of the Triumph of the Cuban Revolution, the organization also expressed its solidarity with Cuba, offered its support, and wished that the future brings prosperity and peace to Cuba.

It stressed that while Cuba faces economic challenges exacerbated by the United States’ unjust economic, commercial, and financial blockade, the Sri Lankan Graduates Association maintains its unwavering faith in Cuba’s determination to overcome these adversities, as they have done in the past.

The organization highlighted the triumph of January 1, 1959, as a historic milestone and testimony to the resistance and unity of the Cuban people, whose unwavering spirit has inspired nations worldwide. The massive underscored, recalling with deep respect, the monumental sacrifices made during the Revolution by Fidel Castro, Ernesto “Che” Guevara, Raul Castro, and their comrades, whose courage and vision left an indelible legacy guiding Cuba towards sovereignty and social justice.