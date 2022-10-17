Havana, Cuba.- The first secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party in Pinar del Rio, Yamile Ramos, reported today the reestablishment of 53.09 percent of the electric service in that western territory of Cuba, the most severely hit by Hurricane Ian. From her profile in Twitter, the official thanked the support and solidarity of the brigades involved […]

From her profile in Twitter, the official thanked the support and solidarity of the brigades involved in recovery work since the impact of the hurricane late last month, with category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

So far, the municipalities with the most complex situation regarding electricity are San Juan y Martinez and San Luis, which are getting power from generators, although contingents of linemen are working hard to restore power from the national grid.

In Saturday’s meeting, headed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Ramos reiterated water supply among the main concerns of the province and reported that work continues to repair pipelines and lay new ones.

The party leader detailed that 5,270 people remain in evacuation centers and referred to other actions, such as the sowing of several crops, the protection of the tobacco campaign and the recovery of 1,000 hectares of banana plantations.

Likewise, 101,401 houses were affected by the hurricane, of which 1,834 have already been restored, the sale of construction materials and restoration work in sectors such as transportation, education, culture, health and sports continue.