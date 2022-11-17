Moscow, Russia.- Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next week in this capital with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel, official Spokesman Dmitri Peskov confirmed on Wednesday. ‘We are expecting President Diaz-Canel’s visit to Moscow and, in fact, contacts between the two heads of State are being prepared,’ said the spokesman, who added that this is […]

‘We are expecting President Diaz-Canel’s visit to Moscow and, in fact, contacts between the two heads of State are being prepared,’ said the spokesman, who added that this is a very important visit since Cuba is Russia’s very important partner.

Hours earlier, Cuban Ambassador to Russia Julio Garmendia informed that President Díaz-Canel is expected to arrive in Moscow at the invitation of his Russian counterpart.

The diplomat explained that during his visit, Diaz-Canel will hold talks with Putin and will participate in the inauguration of a monument to Fidel Castro.

The sculpture dedicated to the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution will be erected in the square of the same name in Moscow’s Sokol district.

Garmendia added that the unveiling ceremony will take place next Tuesday and the Cuban delegation will arrive in the Russian capital a couple of days earlier.