Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Labor and Social Security of Cuba, Marta Elena Feitó, today reiterated her country’s position in favor of the unity of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to face global challenges.

Speaking virtually at the meeting of members of that portfolio of the 120 member nations of that organization for political coordination of the countries of the South, Feitó highlighted the relevance of this space to debate the issues of competence of the International Labor Organization (ILO).

In her speech at the event, which takes place within the framework of the 110th International Labor Conference, she reported on Cuba’s achievements in confronting the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade that imposed by the United States on this Caribbean nation for more than 60 years.

She also pointed out that the largest island of the Antilles implements labor and social policies adjusted to its economic and social model, with the purpose of advancing in the promotion and access to quality jobs in the state and non-state sectors, reducing informality.

It also implements an Employment Management Service that contributes to the incorporation into working life of young people, women, people in vulnerable situations and others of special interest.

Meanwhile, it strengthens Safety and Health at Work, and services and procedures are perfected with a universal approach.

Feitó expressed at the meeting Cuba’s commitment to the founding objectives, in defense of multilateralism and the promotion of dialogue and cooperation.

The 110th session of the International Labor Conference, held from May 27 to June 11, is the highest decision-making body of the ILO.