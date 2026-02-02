World organizations continue to support Cuba in the face of new US measures

Share

Havana, Cuba.- Different associations and organizations from Lebanon, Albania, and Mongolia expressed today their support for the people and government of Cuba, condemning the new measures by the United States that tighten the economic, commercial, and financial blockade against the Caribbean nation, reported the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cubaminrex.

The Lebanese-Cuban Friendship Association condemned the new U.S. measures against Cuba, considering the restrictions on oil imports an escalation intended to directly affect the Cuban people, according to a message sent by its president, Maurice Nohra, to Cuban Ambassador Jorge P. Leon Cruz.

In the statement, Nohra recalled that the blockade imposed by Washington has been in place for more than six decades and stated that the measures announced by the U.S. administration have worsened this situation.

The Albania-Cuba Friendship Association also expressed its support for the people and government of the Republic of Cuba, rejecting any attempt at political, economic, or diplomatic pressure.

The organization stated that the actions contradict principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The statement highlighted Cuba’s progress in health, education, and humanitarian cooperation, considered examples for the international community, and urged US authorities to abandon hostile policies.

In Ulaanbaatar, the president of the Mongolian Women’s Federation, B Oyunguerel, expressed support for Cuban women during a meeting with Ambassador Emilio Pevida Pupo at the diplomatic headquarters.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the Federation of Cuban Women and its Mongolian counterpart, as well as initiatives in gender equality, culture, education, and health.

Pevida Pupo thanked Mongolia for its historical support of Cuba’s cause against the blockade and emphasized the importance of maintaining channels of collaboration for the benefit of both people.

The Mongolian Women’s Federation proposed joint projects for the exchange of experiences and paid tribute to the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, on the centenary of his birth.

These pronouncements reflected the international repercussions of the measures announced by Washington and reaffirmed the solidarity of organizations from different regions with the defense of Cuba’s sovereignty.