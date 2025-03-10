Month of La Francophonie in Cuba dedicates magazine to the island

Havana, Cuba.- In the context of the Francophonie Month in Cuba, the Alliance Française (AF) presents today the magazine “Les lettres françaises”, an issue that the organizers dedicate to Cuba.

“Letras francesas” is the title in Spanish and the presentation will take place in this capital at 4:00 p.m. local time, at the AF headquarters located on Paseo del Prado, where Marc Sagaert, former director of the entity here (Alexandre Guillochon is the current one), will dialogue about said publication and the reason why it will be devoted to Cuba.

“Les Lettres françaises” was an underground literary publication established by Jacques Decour and Jean Paulhan in that European country in 1941, during the German occupation, and disappeared in 1972.

After the end of World War II, this press organ, directed by the French writer Louis Aragon, between 1953 and 1972, remained in charge of the Communist Party, until its financing was cut off in 1972.

From the 1990s onwards, the newspaper L’Humanité occasionally published extraordinary supplements under the name “Les Lettres françaises”.

The Month of the Francophonie in Cuba returns to activate, in this capital and in the eastern province of Santiago, the days of exhibitions, concerts, meetings of literature, cinema, visual arts and music.