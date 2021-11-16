Pretoria, South Africa.- The President of the Association of Cuban Residents in South Africa, Cristina Florez Madan, celebrated here the return of Cuba to the new normalcy.

This new stage, she said, is achieved thanks to the efforts of Cuban doctors and scientists who, despite the unfair U.S. blockade against Cuba, have worked without a pause to obtain these results.

This achivement, she added, is based on the humanist philosophy applied by the Cuban Revolution, which proposes to preserve and defend human life above all .

The day before, November 15, she recalled, Cuban borders reopened and with it the access of tourism to the island, the school year restarted at all levels, and the national economy began to recover.

“Cuba continues its massive anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign, with more than 70 percent of its population already immunized”, she emphasized