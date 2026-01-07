Share

Havana, Cuba.- Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, sent his congratulations to the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the people of that Asian nation on the occasion of its 12th Congress.

The president, on X, reiterated “the will to continue deepening our historic inter-party ties.”

In his message, Díaz-Canel based this commitment on “the legacy of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and Comrade Kaysone Phomvihane,” thus highlighting the historic friendship and cooperation bonds between both parties and people, forged since the era of revolutionary and liberation struggles.

The 12th Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, the main political force and guiding principle of the sister nation in Southeast Asia, is a highly significant event for its future development.

The Cuban leader’s congratulations reinforce Cuba’s message of solidarity and commitment to the continued strengthening of bilateral relations, which remain an example of fraternity and collaboration between parties and nations with similar social systems.