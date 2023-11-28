Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban ambassador to India, Alejandro Simancas, highlighted the commitment of the Caribbean nation to international collaboration and cooperation with Southern countries, in an academic event that culminates today in New Delhi.

Simancas participated the day before in the meeting titled Economy of Life, organized by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries in New Delhi.

The representative of the Caribbean nation pointed out that Cuba assumed this responsibility as a fundamental part of its foreign policy, and explained the island’s history of collaboration in the fight against colonialism and in support of the development of the people.

Simancas referred to Cuba’s international medical cooperation and the progress made in recent years, despite the economic difficulties caused by the strengthening of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

Likewise, he addressed the main results of the Summit of the Group of 77 under the presidency of Cuba which took place in Havana on September 15 and 16.

The Cuban ambassador also considered the need for a change in the world order and the financial architecture to respond to the needs and interests of the countries of the South.