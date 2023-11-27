Havana, Cuba.- An International Bazaar was inaugurated this Sunday in Havana, represented by more than 50 nations.

The Association of Spouses of Accredited Diplomats in Cuba promotes the bazar, which opened its doors at the Línea and 18 Cultural Station with the presence of the vice ministers of Foreign Affairs Josefina Vidal and Anayansi Rodríguez; and the First Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, Ana Teresita González.

María Teresa Al-Bader, president of the association, commented that the funds raised will be allocated to care homes for the elderly, child care homes with and without filial protection, and youth care homes in Havana.

She expressed her gratitude to the Ministries of Culture and Foreign Affairs of Cuba, the Cuban Fund for Cultural Assets, as well as to the participants, sponsors, other members of the organization’s Board of Directors, and the different embassies.

A mix of culture, traditions and culinary art from various regions of the world characterizes this project.

The Association of Spouses of Accredited Diplomats in Cuba is made up of 70 members and began its work in 2014 as independent associations that operated only through geographical areas. Such associations were merged into the current in that same year with the purpose of uniting efforts, according to Al-Bader.