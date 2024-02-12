Dubai, Dubai.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marreo highlighted on Sunday the relevance of the issues to be discussed at the World Summit of Governments to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from tomorrow until Tuesday.

Upon his arrival at the airport of this city, the head of government stressed that the event will allow, from the exchange of knowledge, to improve global solidarity and shape the future of governments, through the role of science, technology and innovation.

“These are issues to which Cuba, being an underdeveloped country, also pays much attention,” said Marrero, as reported by the press team accompanying him on this visit.

He assured that after the stay of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel in this country, an intense work system was organized to follow up on the agreements signed in December 2023.

“We are excited about what could materialize, based on the strengthening of relations,” he said.

He said this is his first visit to the U.S. and thanked for the invitation.

Marrero was received at the Dubai International Airport by the Cuban ambassador to this Gulf country, Norberto Carlos Escalona, and his counterpart in Havana, Hazaa Ahmed Khamis Al Kaabi.

The Emirati ambassador in the Cuban capital recalled the visit of the Cuban president, the holding of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) and the meeting of the Group of 77, within the framework of that conclave.

He drew attention to the agreements signed and other cooperation issues that were evaluated and assured that the ties between both nations are going through a very special moment. He added that work is being done to make the agreements move faster and emphasized projects associated with renewable energies, food, the sugar industry and others.

The Cuban delegation also includes the Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, Eduardo Martínez; the president of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, Antonio Rodríguez and representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, and Foreign Affairs.