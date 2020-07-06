Following two new medical discharges, the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 in Cuba rose to 2,229, the Ministry of Public Health said on Sunday.

Havana, Cuba.- Following two new medical discharges, the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 in Cuba rose to 2,229, the Ministry of Public Health said on Sunday.

Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology for the entity, reported both statistics during his daily press briefing on the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Cuba.

The total number of recoveries represents 94 percent of the 2,372 confirmed with the disease in Cuba, said the doctor, who also reported three new cases after the 2,000 tests carried out yesterday.

He also highlighted that there were no deaths on Saturday, just like during the week, and the death toll generally remains at 86.

On the other hand, Duran pointed out that of the patients diagnosed with the disease, 52 present a stable clinical evolution, two were evacuated to their countries of origin, and three are in serious condition.

As usually, Duran stressed the importance of complying with protective measures and government guidelines to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2.