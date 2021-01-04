President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Sunday reaffirmed the continuity of the revolutionary process that began in Cuba on January 1, 1959, after the victory of the rebel forces commanded by Fidel Castro.

Renovated freedom. Historic memory, convictions, shared sentiments and continuity, Diaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account, where he posed a link to an article published in Juventud Rebelde newspaper about the reenactment of the Freedom Caravan by the new generations along with veteran combatants who participated in that deed.

The caravan’s route consisted of more than 1,000 kilometers from January 2 to 8, 1959, from Santiago de Cuba to Havana, by members of the Rebel Army in order to confirm the victory in each territory over the Fulgencio Batista dictatorship (1950-1959) and the beginning of a new era for Cubans.

According to local media, a trailer within the convoy, decorated with Cuban and July 26 Movement flags, is the podium for young people, and territorial and municipal authorities to ratify their support for the process of changes boosted in Cuba over the past 62 years.