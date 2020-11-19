The 2nd Cuba-European Union (EU) Talk on Sustainable Development will be held virtually on Friday, November 20, Cuba’s Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Havana, Cuba.- The 2nd Cuba-European Union (EU) Talk on Sustainable Development will be held virtually on Friday, November 20, Cuba’s Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The meeting will follow one held on April 16, 2019, under the Political Talk and Cooperation Agreement concluded in 2016.

According to the Cubaminrex website, the meeting will address common development priorities and possible outlooks for collaboration in multilateral forums.

At the initial meeting on April 2019, the Cuban delegation condemned the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba, which is considered the main obstacle to meet the objectives and goals for sustainable development.