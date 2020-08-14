Havana, Cuba.- Cuba and the United Nations System (UNS) signed Thursday the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

The Cooperation Framework—an agreement between the UN and the host government—determines and reflects the UN development system’s contributions in the country and shapes the configuration of UN assets required inside and outside the country.

Rodrigo Malmierca, head of the Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Ministry (MINCEX by its Spanish acronym), and Consuelo Vidal, Resident Coordinator of the United Nation System in Cuba, signed the agreement.

The UNS representative pointed out the strategic relevance of the document for the work of the United Nations (UN) in Cuba, and acknowledged that the agreed priorities will determine the programs that will work with this Caribbean country in the next five years.

Vidal praised the attitude of the Cuban government in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the sending contingents of the Henry Reeve medical brigade to other countries.

In fact, during the signing ceremony of the Cooperation Framework, it was announced that, in the next few days, the UNS will launch an immediate response plan to the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 for the next 18 months.

The Cooperation Agreement is the most important mechanism for the planning and implementation of United Nations development activities in each nation; in the case of Cuba, it represents the commitment of the UNS to support the country in its efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals.