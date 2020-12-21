Half a hundred specialists of the Cuban medical Henry Reeve Contingent is currently redoubling their efforts to prevent outbreaks of Covid-19 cases in Venezuela with the national Executive’s support.

Highly qualified healthcare professionals arrived on September 11 in that country to advise and assist the Venezuelan personnel and collaborators of the Cuban medical mission deployed in the work of containing the epidemiological emergency.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the chief of the six medical brigades of the international contingent specialized in disaster situations and serious epidemics, Rafael Venegas, highlighted the performance of the physicians in advising on the implementation of protection measures.

‘We managed to train approximately 3,200 people, aimed at achieving a high level of preparation in the management of the action’s protocol and the established biosafety measures,’ emphasized the specialist in intensive medicine and emergencies.

In addition to reinforcing the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic at a time of an epidemiologic peak in Venezuela, the medical brigades provided healthcare to nearly 500 different staged Covid-19 patients, Venegas assured.