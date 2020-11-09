About 909,632 PCR tests in real-time have been made in Cuba to detect Covid-19 in almost eight months since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

Havana, Cuba.- About 909,632 PCR tests in real-time have been made in Cuba to detect Covid-19 in almost eight months since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

For several days, more than 8,000 daily PCR tests have been made to detect the disease. On Saturday, Cuban laboratories made some 8,091 such tests, 30 of which tested positive.

With these 30 new infections, Cuba accumulates 7,297 Covid-19 cases since March, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported on Sunday.

All patients are Cuban, 28 of whom were contacts of confirmed cases and in two cases, the source of contagion was abroad.

Among the new cases, 23 were asymptomatic when the PCR test was made, the Health Ministry says.

The new cases are from Pinar del Rio (12), Artemisa (1), Havana (8), Sancti Spiritus (5), Ciego de Avila (3) and Santiago de Cuba (1) provinces.

The Health Ministry added that 98 patients were discharged from hospitals over the last 24 hours, totaling 6,680 recovered patients so far. Cuba’s recovery rate is 91.5%.

Until Saturday, 3,359 patients had been admitted at health institutions for clinical-epidemiological surveillance, 1,942 are under surveillance, 932 are suspected cases, and 485 are active cases.

Of the active patients, 481 are clinically stable, two are in a critical health condition and two are seriously ill.