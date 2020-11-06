Democrat Joe Biden supports a new U.S. approach to Cuba and called current White House policy a total failure.

Biden, who is predicted close to become the 46th president in U.S. history, has recently addressed relations with Cuba, and reaffirmed that he will immediately remove restrictions on remittances and travel to the island.

In his statements to the press he said that relations with the island are fundamental to his country’s national security.

The likely winner of the election is in favor of removing Trump’s restrictions on remittances and travel, which hurt the Cuban people and keep families apart, as soon as possible.

He also promised to address the existing migration program between the two countries, including the backlog of more than 20,000 visas that increased under the Trump administration.

On the subject of Cuba in relations with its northern neighbor, the digital newspaper Politico focused on the situation and analyzed how conservative Cubans in Miami interrupted the Democratic path to victory in Florida.

Politico claims that Cuban Americans long favored the Republicans, but began to draw closer to the Democratic fold during the successful presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and the candidacy of Hillary Clinton in 2016, when she dumped Trump in Miami-Dade.