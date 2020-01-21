Diaz-Canel highlights humanist cooperation between Cuba and Venezuela

Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel stressed today on Twitter that the cooperation between Cuba and Venezuela has a ‘profoundly humanist’ character.

Diaz-Canel shared an article published on the Cubadebate website that summarizes the intervention of his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, at the 20th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of the Comprehensive Cuba-Venezuela Cooperation Agreement.

Maduro pointed out at the meeting held in Caracas that the social missions between Cuba and Venezuela promote humanism with the aim of developing both nations.

He indicated that one of the challenges is to deepen the bonds of cooperation to promote decolonization, while he called for progress in the cultural, political, economic and political spheres to defeat interference.

Leaders Hugo Chavez (Venezuela) and Fidel Castro (Cuba) signed the bilateral agreement on October 30, 2000, with which the South American nation managed to eradicate illiteracy, extend free health services, and other achievements.