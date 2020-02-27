Cuba makes efforts to strengthen transport affected by US blockade

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba makes efforts and investments to alleviate passenger transport, one of the sectors hit by the US blockade against Cuba.

The Minister of Transportation, Eduardo Rodriguez said that last year 400 Gazelles, Russian-made minibuses, entered service.

There are also more than 300 Diana buses in different provinces, also of Russian origin, and 80 Chinese passenger cars that have allowed rail transport to be revived.

The country is working on the repair of its air fleet, strongly depressed in recent years due to the resurgence of the prohibitions imposed by the blockade.

In addition, railway stations, airports and bus terminals were refurbished, and the system of attention to the complaints of the population was strengthened, Rodríguez said during an intervention on Cuban television.