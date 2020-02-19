Cuba and Panama outline interests in anti-doping struggle

Havana, Cuba.- In search of a cleaner and more honest sports, authorities from Cuba and Panama outlined in Havana interests in the anti-doping fight on the way to the 24th edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games.

During a visit to Cuba, Henry Pozo Medina, president of the Organizing Committee of the regional competition, scheduled for June 9 to 24, 2022, in Panama City, highlighted the benefits of the Anti-Doping Laboratory in Havana and the possibility of entrusting the samples of the athletes who will attend the next sports competition.

We are also going to analyze the Anti-Doping Laboratories in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Montreal, Canada; and Madrid, Spain, but we trust the quality of the Cuban laboratory, which has great worldwide recognition, Pozo told Prensa Latina.

Founded by Fidel Castro in February 2001, the Anti-Doping Laboratory in Havana closed 2019 with around 5,000 tests performed on competitors from Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, among other nations.

Likewise, the World Anti-Doping Agency endorsed the Cuban laboratory to ratify its international prestige and the center has planned new tests for the current year, with analysis of professional league examinations as part of several established accords.