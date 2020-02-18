Raul Castro send congratulatory letter to La Colmenita

HAVANA, Cuba.- Army General Raul Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Party, sent a congratulatory letter to La Colmenita Children’s Theatre Company, for the 30th anniversary of its founding.

This morning, in the Havana headquarters of that group, its director Carlos Alberto Cremata read to the workers the beautiful missive that highlights the good that culture can do every day, and recognizes the defense to the homeland, on par with soldiers, from its trench.

Cuban Minister of Culture Alpidio Alonso presented Cremata with a photographic collage collecting some of the meetings of La Colmenita with Fidel, Raul, Diaz-Canel and Hugo Chavez, and underlined the pedagogical value of one of the most beautiful projects of the Cuban art.

“La Colmenita is the result of that vocation of culture that promotes the Revolution, the culture of solidarity and participation,” Alonso said.