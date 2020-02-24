President of Cuba participates in the annual analysis of Ministry of Economy

HAVANA, Cuba.- “The results of the economy, the good ones and the bad ones, must be transparent to the people,” Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said in the annual assembly of the Ministry of Economy and Planning, attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, the President of the National Assembly, Esteban Lazo, and other leaders.

“We have called in the country for everyone to help identify the obstacles of the economy,” Diaz-Canel said, and called on the Ministry of Economy to promote the guidance of economy with a totally innovative vision, and in that sense to propose solutions.

The Cuban President defined as the strategic task of the Ministry the Development Plan until 2030, on which, he noted, they must apply science and work in it in the coming months.

Diaz-Canel urged further defending savings measures and others responding to the dynamics of economy, against a backdrop of financial blockade and persecution against Cuba.