President of Cuba heads Ministry of Science Annual Assembly

HAVANA, Cuba.- Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba, attends this Monday the annual assembly of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA).

As the Presidency of Cuba publishes on its official Twitter profile, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, as well as the head of the Ministry, Elba Rosa Perez Montoya, also attend the meeting.

CITMA is the State body that, since 1994, has been responsible for directing, implementing and controlling state and government policy in scientific and technological activity.

In addition, this ministry rules the environmental policy and peaceful use of nuclear energy, ensuring its development and evolution in a coordinated manner, to contribute to the sustainable development of the Republic of Cuba.