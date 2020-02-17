President Diaz-Canel Heads assembly of Attorney General's Office of the Republic

HAVANA, Cuba.- Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba, leads the annual balance meeting of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, held at the Havana Convention Palace.

With the presence of Yamila Ojeda, Attorney General of the Republic, the work results of 2019 are evaluated, based on the instructions of the President.

Also, the meeting analyzes the impact of the recommendations made by the National Assembly of People’s Power to the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, concerning the accountability made on December 2017.

Another important activity on this day is the panel on the professional profile of prosecutors, its impact on job performance, and their overall conduct.