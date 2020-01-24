Machado Ventura Attends Youth Congress in Ciego de Avila

CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba.- The Eleventh Congress Provincial Assembly of the Young Communist League of Cuba (UJC) began in Ciego de Avila, with the presence of the s econd Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Jose Ramon Machado Ventura.

The First Secretary of the National Committee of the UJC, Susely Morfa Gonzalez; the First Party Secretary in the province, Carlos Garrido; and the Vice-President of the Board of the Provincial Administration, Tomas Alexis Martin preside over the meeting of 200 delegates.

In a plenary session, delegates discuss core topics, such as the functioning of grassroots organizations, political-ideological work and economic and social impact tasks.

Similarly, young from Ciego de Avila reflect on the need to preserve historical memory and support science from universities, with research projects to help replacing imports.