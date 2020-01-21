Fulfilling the Constitution´s mandates



HAVANA, Cuba.- In an orderly manner, organized and with total transparency, the process of delivery and reception of the positions of provincial governors and vice-governors is carried out.

The Vice-President of the National Assembly, Ana Maria Mari Machado, highlights in a tweet that it guarantees continuity and improvement in the work of People´s Power, while fulfilling the mandates of the Constitution.

According to the Electoral Law, the provincial governors and vice-governors elected will take office before the representative of the State Council appointed for that purpose, within 21 days of their election.

Once the governor and vice-governor take office in each province, the Provincial Council of People’s Power is constituted.