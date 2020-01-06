All for Joomla All for Webmasters
Evidence of Bolivia’s Coup Action from Twitter

Evidence of Bolivia's coup action from Twitter

The Cuban President denounces the manipulated use of social media in unconventional warfare.

HAVANA, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez spread the report published in Cubadebate explaining through five questions that the coup against Evo Morales combined military pronouncements with the unpublished action of cybertroops in digital platforms.

In order to generate an alleged consensus aligned with the American rhetoric and right-wing interests in the region, thousands of false accounts were created with a common narrative of support for the coup in the Andean nation.

The method used to contaminate information was hybrid in mixing the digital action of real accounts of political leaders of the coup; trolls meant to polarize the conversation; partially or fully automated accounts in their interactions; among others.

Bolivia is currently ruled by a de facto government that took power after the coup against Morales.

 

