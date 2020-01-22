Diaz-Canel Rejects Vandal Acts against Marti



HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, rejected this Wednesday the vandal facts against several busts of Cuban National Hero Jose Marti on January 1.

The Cuban President published on his Twitter account an article about the confessed authors of the facts, published in Juventud Rebelde newspaper; the information retakes what was described on Tuesday on national television with the confessions of those involved, their intentions and accomplices.

According to the authors’ confession, the intention to document the facts by film and photographically was incentivized by citizen Ana Olema Hernandez, who paid $600 to those involved.

The media maneuver attempted to show a convulsive, insecure and violent environment in Cuba and was timely unmasked not as a casual event, but as an action paid for by a government that does not understand independence and sovereignty.