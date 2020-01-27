Diaz-Canel Calls for the Most Massive March of Torches in History

HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, called for celebrate the 167th birthday of Jose Marti with the most massive march of homage to him and of condemnation of those who tried to smear it.

Through his Twitter account, the Head of State called for “making history” with lighted torches from the steps of the University of Havana.

This Monday, young people will march as they do every year from the University Hill to Marti Forge, to welcome January 28 and pay homage to the National Hero of Cuba on the 167th anniversary of his birth.

Cuban student and youth movements and organizations called to this March of Torches for Cuba and Marti, which will begin after 10 p.m., to hasten the arrival of the happy and glorious day in which the most universal of the children of this land is reborn every year.

“We will honor an exceptional human being, an out-of-the-box intellectual, a brilliant politician, and an exemplary revolutionary; the Apostle of our emancipating struggles; to the patriotic and anti-imperialist Marti; his life and work, his ideas,” Jose Angel Fernandez Castaneda, president of the University Student Federation (FEU) declared to ACN.

With a special dedication to the “pioneer” generation of the Revolution and its leader, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, the event will greet the 11th Congress of the Young Communist League of Cuba, whose final sessions, next April, will gather in Havana 700 delegates and a hundred guests.