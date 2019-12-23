Cuban President congratulates MINREX for its anniversary



HAVANA, Cuba.- The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, congratulated this Monday the workers and diplomats of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the people on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the agency.

Previously, Cuban Chancellor Bruno Rodriguez congratulated the workers of the sector and the people, whom he called the main protagonist of revolutionary diplomacy.

The Cuban President also called for the defense of the island, which currently faces the growing hostility of the United States government in its intention to destroy the Cuban Revolution.