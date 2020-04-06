Cuban authorities congratulate Holguin City



HAVANA, Cuba.- President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz sent congratulations to the people of Holguin on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the founding of that city of the Cuban East.

Holguin reaches to his 300s in the middle of the fight against COVID-19. Congratulations holguineros, the Cuban President wrote on his Twitter account, while on the same Internet platform the Prime Minister wrote The City of Parks reached its 300th anniversary, now fighting an invisible enemy, COVID-19, but with the firmness that we will win this battle to continue enjoying the beauty and charm of the city that saw me born. Thank you, Holguin.

Located in eastern Cuba, the city was founded on lands located between Jigue and Maranon Rivers. According to tradition, April 4, 1545 can be considered as the date of the constitution of the Hato of San Isidoro de Holguin, when the owner of those lands settled down in the area known as Cayo Llano, where today the Historic Center of the City is.

Today, Holguin is one of the territories of greatest economic, social and cultural importance of eastern Cuba.