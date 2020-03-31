Cuba reports 16 new Covid-19 cases



HAVANA, Cuba.- The National Director of Epidemiology, of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Francisco Duran, reported this Tuesday that 16 new cases were confirmed with Covid-19, for a total of 186 in Cuba.

Dr. Duran announced the unfortunate death of 2 Cuban citizens: one, 63, admitted to IPK, with a history of high blood pressure, diabetes mellitus and ischemic heart disease, a previous heart attack and 2 stents.

Another 75-year-old Cuban, a resident of Plaza de la Revolucion municipality, Havana province, with a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, high blood pressure and aortic aneurysm also died.

Dr. Duran noted that 4 new medical discharges were given on Monday and 3 patients were reported in critical condition and 3 as severe.

315 cases were studied on Monday, for COVID-19 resulting in 16 positive samples, 14 Cubans and 2 foreigners, Dr. Francisco Duran, National Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health, reported.

The official explained that of the diagnosed Cubans, 6 have a source of infection abroad: the United States, Spain, Canada and France; 7 were confirmed case contacts and one was a traveler from Spain contact.

Dr. Duran said the country accumulates 2322 samples carried out and 186 positive to COVID-19, and more than 2,000 patients are admitted for clinical- epidemiological surveillance; with 1107 suspects.

The expert added that more than 27,000 people are monitored in their homes, from Primary Health Care.

Starting today we will have 100 thousand fast tests that allow to have the diagnosis of a person in question of 30 minutes, the official announced.

The National Director of Epidemiology explained that this examination would allow to quickly know whether or not a person has the virus, and it will apply to people in isolation centers and to all those arriving in Cuba who go to those institutions.

Dr. Duran highlighted the country has more than 40 thousand PCR tests in real time, which is the very important confirmatory molecular diagnosis that will allow to extend the universe of population to which the test will be performed to detect COVID-19.

In the coming days we will learn more about the possible presence of people who have the virus, the National Director of Epidemiology said.