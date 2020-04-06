Cuba hightens care in Covid-19 isolation centers

Santa Clara, Cuba.- The 36 isolation centers for travelers and people suspected of having contracting Covid-19, but are asymptomatic, are operating with greater attention in the central Cuban province of Villa Clara, one of the most affected territories.

This was reported today by the Deputy Governor Milaxy Sanchez, who added that there are another 10 reserve units which will become operational if necessary, in case of an increase in the number of suspected patients.

Sanchez pointed out that more than 200 people remain in medical and health custody at these centers, mainly travelers who arrived in the province from seven countries, including the United States, Russia, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Mexico and Nicaragua.

Those isolated were given masks, gloves, nylon bags and personal hygiene products, and were carefully monitored by health workers who took vital signs every two hours to make sure they were not showing any symptoms, added the deputy governor.